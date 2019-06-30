|
Joe Higgins, native of Westport, Co. Mayo, Ireland; loving brother the late Patrick (Martina) and late Eamon (the late Ellen); fond uncle to many; Family and Friends will meet Saturday, July 6th, 2019 for Memorial Visitation 9:30 AM until time of Mass at 10 AM at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 4432 N. Troy. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Gibbons Family Funeral Home. For info 773-777-3944 or www.GFFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 30, 2019