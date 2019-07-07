Home

Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:30 PM
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
View Map
Joe Leatherwood Obituary
Joe Leatherwood, age 83, of Countryside, US Army Veteran and retired police lieutenant. Beloved husband of Barbara and the late Marcia Jean. Loving father of Keith (Laurie), David (Nicole), Thomas (Kathy), and Robin (Ed) Petrak. Devoted step-father of Vicki (Mark), Lanny (Penny), Damon, Jeff (Michelle), and Shari Griffith. Dear grandfather of 15. Fond great-grandfather of 6. Loving uncle and friend of many. Memorial Visitation 3:00pm until time of Memorial Service 6:30pm Friday, July 12th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Interment private. For Information: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019
