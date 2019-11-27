|
Joe Stilling, 66, of Morton Grove, beloved husband of Heidi; loving father of Stephanie (Nate) Jimenez, Peter, and Tim (Caitlin); dear son of Theresia and the late Martin; fond brother of Marty (Susan) and Theresia (Chuck) Slayton. Visitation at Simkins Funeral Home 6251 Dempster St. Morton Grove, IL 60053 on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until time of funeral service at 8:00 p.m. Cremation private. Sign online guest book at www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 27, 2019