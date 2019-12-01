|
|
Joel David Levin, 71, loving son of the late Louis and Minnette Levin; devoted husband and best friend for 50 years of Barbara Levin, nee Trock; proud father of Mandy (Ed) Thalhammer; cherished "Papa" of Max and Lily Thalhammer; dear brother of Sam (Myra) Levin and the late Marc Levin; beloved uncle of Marci (Bryan) Fooden and Julie (Tony) Sherman; treasured great-uncle and cousin to many. He will be greatly missed. A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 2nd at 12:00 pm at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd., Wilmette, IL. Interment to follow: Westlawn Cemetery, Norridge, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The , . For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019