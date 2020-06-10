Joel David Meyer, age 100, one of Rolling Meadows' pioneers, former School District 15 board member (1957-1978). The media center at Carl Sandburg Jr. High in Rolling Meadows was named in his honor in 2011. Joel joined Northwestern University in 1947 and retired as Associate Dean of its McCormick School of Engineering in 2000. Beloved husband of the late Enid, nee Bluver; loving father of Scott (Frances) Meyer and Michael (Dr. Margo Shoup) Meyer; adored grandpa of Nathan Fox, Eliana and Joshua Meyer, Dylan and Erica Meyer; devoted son of the late Samuel and the late Amelia Meyer; cherished brother-in-law of the late David (Nancy) Bluver; treasured uncle of Joseph (Terri) Bluver and Elizabeth (Randy) Sauer and their children. The service will be private. The service will be live streamed Thursday, 12 Noon CT at www.goldmanfuneralgroup.com. Under Recent Services, click onto Joel's photo and scroll down to Service Details. Contributions may be made to the Beth Tikvah, Rabbi Hillel Gamoran Campership Fund, www.beth-tikvah.org or Northwestern University McCormick School of Engineering, www.mccormick.northwestern.edu. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 10, 2020.