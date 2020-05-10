age 76, passed away on May 6, 2020. Born Chicago 9/11/43 to Anna(née Somora) and Martin Stevko.Longtime resident of Chicago, Homer Township, recently of Justice, IL. Hardworking, loyal, and generous, Joe enjoyed the service he gave to customers in his work and sharing knowledge with co-workers. Loving and deeply devoted father to Elizabeth (Sean) Reeder and the late Joel Stevko Jr, dear and cherished grandpa to Elliot and Eva, fond brother of the late Martin Stevko, Eleanor Vogler, and the late Andrew Stevko. Survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Services privately held on May 9, 2020 at Damar-Kaminsky Funeral Home, Justice, IL. Burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip, IL.





