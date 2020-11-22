Joel Jon Herrick/aka Joel Jon Bachorz gave his final bow on November 11th following several acts fit for a movie script. He was preceded in death by his biological father Joseph Cudzilo, his mother Bernice, his adopted father Walter Bachorz and his sister Renee O'Neill. Joel was loved by the many relatives of the Florence, Paderta, Bachorz and O'Neill families, along with his extensive community of friends. Growing up on the Southside, Joel was a graduate of St. Mary Star of the Sea, Leo High School and the University of Illinois where he was a proud member of the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. Joel's love of the theatre and his acting pursuits brought him to New York City. It was his time working as a Producer at NBC and his living on a houseboat on the Hudson River that kept him there. After stints in Florida and California, he returned to his forever hometown, Chicago, where he worked for the Secretary of State's office, became involved in local politics and ultimately ran for office. Joel enjoyed travel, adventure and looking after his family and friends. Both on camera and off, Joel had a flair for the dramatic. He shared stories of jetting off to Paris and Milan for the weekend, living on Astor Street and purchasing furs for his beloved Mother. It was rare to see Joel without a bowtie and he always dressed in his Sunday best. In lieu of services due to the pandemic, we ask all who knew Joel to remember a good time you had with him, be thankful that he was a part of your life and raise a glass in a toast to Joel. While his final scene has ended, his legacy plays on. For Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500.