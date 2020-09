Joel K. Dosik, born August 2nd, 1955, died September 14th, 2020, Loving son of the late Daniel and Barbara Dosik; Grandson to Dosik and Becker family; Oldest brother of 3; and an Uncle. Joel was a kind, strong, quiet gentleman. He is one who passed all too soon, and will be missed and loved forever. Rest in peace our dear brother. A graveside service will be held. For information: Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home at 847-256-5700.