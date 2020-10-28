1/
Joel Kenneth Schilling
of Darien, IL passed away October 24, 2020 in his home in South Pasadena, FL. Born in Brookfield, IL, Joel graduated from Riverside-Brookfield high school, then went on to earn his Bachelors degree from Butler University. He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen and survived by wife, Bonnie; son, Eric (Monique); daughter, Katie (Gene) and grandchildren, Kameron, Bennett, Kylar and Sierra. Joel had a lifetime passion for music, working most of his life playing trombone as a jazz musician and composing music. He had an adventurous spirit, always looking for any chance to travel with his family. He dedicated many years as a leader in the Scouting program, training youth in water sports, scuba diving, hiking and first aid. He was awarded scouting's highest honor, the "silver beaver" award, and was a course director in Scuba diving. Joel had a remarkable devotion with everything he did, and he will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Joel's memorial service will be Thursday, October 29, 2020 in St. Petersburg, FL. Visit the family's personalized online guestbook at www.AndersonMcQueen.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.
