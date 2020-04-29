|
Joel M. Asprooth, 67, died on April 22, 2020 in Indianapolis. Born in Rockford, IL, Asprooth held undergraduate and graduate degrees from Northern Illinois University at DeKalb. During the course of his career, he was the city manager of Evanston, IL; vice president for business and finance at Illinois Institute of Technology; and vice president for finance and administration at the Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago. In his retirement he was a server for several years at Saffron Café in downtown Indianapolis. Asprooth is survived by his partner, John B. Hayes, his son Kurt, his daughter Lauren, and his former spouse Valerie L. Salmons, his sister Ellen and her spouse Mark Jackson, and his brother Philip. His intelligence, humor and thoughtfulness will be missed. https://secure.funeralwebhosting.net/lcv/notices/Joel-Asprooth
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 29, 2020