|
|
Joel "Boom Boom" Rapp, 73. Beloved father of Jessica (Aaron) Pluda; proud grandfather of Ethan and Addison Pluda; loving brother of Dr. Michael (Andrea) Rapp and Rosalyn (late Neal) Levine; cherished uncle of Lisa (John) O'Toole, Scott (June) Phillips, Dan Rapp, Dr. Jon (Laura) Rapp, and the late Benjamin Rapp; caring great-uncle of Austin, Ashley, and AJ O'Toole, Vivian, Julia, and Nathan Rapp; devoted son of the late Morton and Evelyn; dear former spouse of Beth Hyatt; treasured cousin of Happy Schmidt and Wayne Rapp and close friend of Larry Gertzfeld. Joel was a graduate of Von Steuben High School- shout out to the Anacondas! A memorial service will be held Tues, Jan. 21, 2 PM, at Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home, 111 Skokie Blvd, Wilmette. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Israel Defense Forces, www.fidf.org, or American Friends of Magen David Adom, www.afmda.org. For info: 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020