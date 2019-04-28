Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Joel W. Cole

Joel W. Cole Obituary
Joel Cole. Beloved husband of the late Sharon Cole nee Romen. Loving father of Brian (Ari) Cole and Tracy Raben. Cherished grandfather of Samantha and Caitlin Cole. Fond uncle of Andrew Cole and Debbie Verson. Dear brother of the late Sidney (the late Lois) Cole. Devoted cousin and friend to many. Services Monday 11AM at Congregation B'nai Jehoshua Beth Elohim, 1201 Lake Cook Road, Deerfield, IL. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances to Congregation BJBE or your preferred charity would be appreciated. Arrangement by Mitzvah Memorial Funerals, 630-Mitzvah (630-648-9824) or www.MitzvahFunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019
