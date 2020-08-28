Joel Waxman, age 78. Beloved husband of Gail nee Smaller. Loving father of Eric and Larry (Alison). Proud grandfather of Madalyn. Dear brother of Sherry "Sharon" (Justice Robert) Steigmann.
Joel was born on the South Side of Chicago and was proud to be a Cubs fan. He enjoyed playing sports such as baseball and basketball while he was growing up and he was an award-winning yo-yo champion. He was also a Chicago Bears and Blackhawks fan and was grateful to see his teams win a Super Bowl, 4 Stanley Cups and the World Series.
Joel was known as "Tex" while he was a DJ at a country western radio station. He also owned his business and managed retail jewelry, electronics and sporting good stores. Joel loved to tell jokes, go fishing, play poker and go to sporting events. He enjoyed his retirement in the warm weather of California. Joel was a gracious, warm-hearted people person who enriched many lives and he is dearly missed.
To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of the US, www.humanesociety.org
