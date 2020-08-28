1/2
Joel Waxman
Joel Waxman, age 78. Beloved husband of Gail nee Smaller. Loving father of Eric and Larry (Alison). Proud grandfather of Madalyn. Dear brother of Sherry "Sharon" (Justice Robert) Steigmann.

Joel was born on the South Side of Chicago and was proud to be a Cubs fan. He enjoyed playing sports such as baseball and basketball while he was growing up and he was an award-winning yo-yo champion. He was also a Chicago Bears and Blackhawks fan and was grateful to see his teams win a Super Bowl, 4 Stanley Cups and the World Series.

Joel was known as "Tex" while he was a DJ at a country western radio station. He also owned his business and managed retail jewelry, electronics and sporting good stores. Joel loved to tell jokes, go fishing, play poker and go to sporting events. He enjoyed his retirement in the warm weather of California. Joel was a gracious, warm-hearted people person who enriched many lives and he is dearly missed.

To keep everyone safe and healthy, the interment service will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of the US, www.humanesociety.org, American Lung Association, www.lung.org or Stanford University Endocrinology Clinic, www.endocrinology.stanford.edu Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
August 27, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear about Mr. Wax. He was a kind and wonderful Man and I have so many fond memories. May his memory forever be a blessing and may the almighty comfort the entire Waxman family along with the mourners of Zion and Jerusalem.
Michael Schultz
Friend
