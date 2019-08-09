|
|
JoEllen "Jodi" Furlong (NEE Murphy)
Age 65, Late of Lisle, Passed away Saturday July 13, 2019 in her home with her loving family by her side. Born in Chicago. Jodi was employed as an Executive Assistant. She was a friend and trusted confidant at Citadel for 15 years. She retired in 2014. She was a longtime member/board member of Executive Women International and a volunteer at Edward Hospital. Jodi loved to travel. She married Jim in Italy. In true Jodi fashion she planned an incredible wedding. Jodi truly loved her family. Spending time at the Lake with family and friends was her favorite. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy; she treasured every moment. Jodi's other love was her faithful Cockapoo companion Molly. Jodi truly loved cooking, playing cards, shopping with her exceptional thought and presentation into each gift she gave.
Jodi is preceded in death by her parents James "Kinker" (retired CFD) and Catherine "Kay" (McCarthy) Murphy; and her brother James Murphy (retired CFD).
Survived by her loving husband James Furlong; her son Edward (Mary Boyce) Deichmiller, her daughter Kelly (AJ) Barcal (NEE Deichmiller); Stepson Patrick (Laura Martin) Furlong; grandchildren Brady, Erin and Lucas Deichmiller, Henry and unborn baby girl Barcal, Matthew and Maya Furlong; her sisters Mary Kaye (Dave) Doll and Kathie (Vic) Muscia; her brother John (Bari) Murphy and her sister in law Bonnie Murphy; brothers in law Richard Furlong and Charles Furlong. Dear Aunt to many beloved nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Survived by many Friends.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials to The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Chicago would be appreciated.
A Memorial Visitation will be Saturday August 10, 2019, at 9:00 AM until time of Memorial Mass at 10:00 AM at Our Lady of MT. Carmel Church, 8404 South Cass Ave, Darien 60561
Arrangements entrusted to O'Neil Funeral Home,1105 E. 9th Street Lockport Il 60441, 815-838-5010.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 9, 2019