Joellen V. Stefanik (née Wolan) age 77. Beloved wife of 54 years of John. Devoted mother of Michael (Kimberly) and Maryellyn (Michael) Ryan. Loving grandmother of Jarryd and Kendall. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Many years of service at Sears. Joellen was a very creative person and a friend to many. Memorial visitation Saturday, July 25th, 1 PM until time of service 4 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book atwww.palosgaidasfh.com
(708) 974-4410
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.