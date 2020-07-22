1/
Joellen V. Stefanik
Joellen V. Stefanik (née Wolan) age 77. Beloved wife of 54 years of John. Devoted mother of Michael (Kimberly) and Maryellyn (Michael) Ryan. Loving grandmother of Jarryd and Kendall. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Many years of service at Sears. Joellen was a very creative person and a friend to many. Memorial visitation Saturday, July 25th, 1 PM until time of service 4 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at

Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
JUL
25
Service
04:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
4 entries
July 22, 2020
We knew Joellen for the 54 years of her marriage to John. She was warm, considerate, upbeat and happy lovely lady. We are going to miss her so much. Our most heartfelt condolences go out to John and his family.

Jean and Whitey Stech
Duane Stech
Friend
July 21, 2020
August 1986 at Indian Lakes Resort
Joellen was a wonderful and thoughtful person. My mom loved opening all the many beautiful and creative cards that Joellen sent her every holiday. The entire Fiedor family offers our deepest sympathy at this difficult time.
Fiedors
Friend
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
July 21, 2020
JoEllen and her Wolan cousins
She was always such a light and so much fun to talk to. She was one of my mom's favorite cousins. It is a shame we didn't all get together more often as we got older. I will miss her even though I didn't see her often.
Donna Schlenker
Family
