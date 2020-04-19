|
Johan Schripsema, Sr., age 96, US Navy WWII Veteran. Devoted husband of the late Doris, nee Smith (1995). Loving father of Patricia (Jerrold) Dykstra, Johan (Julie Smith) Schripsema Jr., and Sandra (Derk Jr.) Deckinga. Cherished grandfather of Michael (Kimberly) Deckinga, Sarah (Sean) Sullivan, Frankie Ann and Lyndsay Joe Schripsema. Dearest great-grandpa of Natalie, Taylor, Hailey, Ethan Johan, and Levi Deckinga. Preceded in death by his siblings Jeltina Ericks, Jacob Schripsema, Anna Schripsema, Hybo Schripsema, and Dolly Riley. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Retired painter and decorator. Due to the unfortunate circumstances surrounding COVID-19 and for the safety of the family and community, the funeral service and burial will be held privately. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Johan will be held at a later date. Memorials to Evangelical Child and Family Agency (ECFA), 1530 N. Main St., Wheaton, IL 60197 or Bible Study Fellowship International (BSFI), 19001 Huebner Rd., San Antonio, TX 78258 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020