Johann M. Baumeister
Johann M. Baumeister (nee Gervase), age 86. Former owner of Barnaby's of Niles. Beloved wife of the late Carl Baumeister. Loving mother of Carl Jr. (Pamela) and Dana (Peter) Kanwischer. Grandmother of Sophia (Tim) Dunn, Lucy, Katharine, Ava, and Jane Baumeister. Dear sister of Howard (Carol) Gervase and the late Sam Gervase. Loving aunt of Paul and many other nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, July 17, 2020 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Road in Niles. Funeral Saturday, July 18 at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Isaac Jogues Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital appreciated. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
03:00 - 09:00 PM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
JUL
18
Funeral
09:00 AM
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
JUL
18
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Isaac Jogues Church
July 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
