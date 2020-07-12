Johann M. Baumeister (nee Gervase), age 86. Former owner of Barnaby's of Niles. Beloved wife of the late Carl Baumeister. Loving mother of Carl Jr. (Pamela) and Dana (Peter) Kanwischer. Grandmother of Sophia (Tim) Dunn, Lucy, Katharine, Ava, and Jane Baumeister. Dear sister of Howard (Carol) Gervase and the late Sam Gervase. Loving aunt of Paul and many other nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, July 17, 2020 from 3:00-9:00 p.m. at Colonial-Wojciechowski Funeral Home, 8025 W. Golf Road in Niles. Funeral Saturday, July 18 at 9:00 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Isaac Jogues Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery. Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
appreciated. Info 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com