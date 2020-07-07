Johanna Margaretha Godbey, née Gratama, born Feb 4, 1932, near Cheribon, Indonesia on the island of Java, died June 30, 2020 in Harstville, SC. Wife of Dr. John Charles Godbey. Mother of Bernard John, Charles Frederick, and Nicholas Robert, and Margaret June. Greta and John were members of the First Unitarian Church in Hyde Park. Greta taught Math in the Chicago Public Schools and was Assistant to the Graduate Dean of Humanities at the University of Chicago. Greta is survived by a sister, Mrs. Lucie Alberti of Colombier, Switzerland; son Charles (Helenna) of Chicago, IL; son Nicholas (Alice) of Grapevine, TX; daughter Margaret (David Hellen) of Hartsville, SC; five grandchildren: Veronica Wannberg, Alexander Godbey, Katherine LaBrier, Caitlin O'Brien, and Michael Hellen; seven great-grandchildren: Joseph, Elizabeth, Angela, and Lara Wannberg; Isabella, Sophia, and Oliver Godbey. She was preceded in death by husband John Charles Godbey, brother Nicolas Gratama, and son Bernard John Godbey. A private service was held in Hartsville, SC on Tuesday, July 7. Greta's ashes will be interred with John's at the First Unitarian Church in Chicago, IL.





