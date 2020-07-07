1/1
Johanna M. Godbey
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Johanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johanna Margaretha Godbey, née Gratama, born Feb 4, 1932, near Cheribon, Indonesia on the island of Java, died June 30, 2020 in Harstville, SC. Wife of Dr. John Charles Godbey. Mother of Bernard John, Charles Frederick, and Nicholas Robert, and Margaret June. Greta and John were members of the First Unitarian Church in Hyde Park. Greta taught Math in the Chicago Public Schools and was Assistant to the Graduate Dean of Humanities at the University of Chicago. Greta is survived by a sister, Mrs. Lucie Alberti of Colombier, Switzerland; son Charles (Helenna) of Chicago, IL; son Nicholas (Alice) of Grapevine, TX; daughter Margaret (David Hellen) of Hartsville, SC; five grandchildren: Veronica Wannberg, Alexander Godbey, Katherine LaBrier, Caitlin O'Brien, and Michael Hellen; seven great-grandchildren: Joseph, Elizabeth, Angela, and Lara Wannberg; Isabella, Sophia, and Oliver Godbey. She was preceded in death by husband John Charles Godbey, brother Nicolas Gratama, and son Bernard John Godbey. A private service was held in Hartsville, SC on Tuesday, July 7. Greta's ashes will be interred with John's at the First Unitarian Church in Chicago, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved