Johanna M. Skonicki
Johanna M. Skonicki, age 100 3/4 , late of Tinley Park, IL. Beloved wife of the late Henry, loving mother of Maryellen (Dean) Carlson and Michael (Donna) Skonicki. Cherished grandmother of Rebecca Hallberg, Stephen, Mathew, Jason Carlson, and great grandmother of Mathew Hallberg, Timothy Hallberg, and Westley Carlson. Funeral Friday, October 30, 2020, 9:30 AM at the Vandenberg Funeral Home to St. George Church, Mass 10:00 AM. Interment to follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation, Thursday, 3:00-8:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 17060 Oak Park Ave, Tinley Park, IL 60477. Due to the global health pandemic (COVID-19) and in accordance with public health mandates; Face coverings are mandatory for entry into the Funeral Home. Gathering size will be limited to less than fifty (50) attendees in the funeral facilities at any given time. For information 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
OCT
30
Funeral
09:30 AM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. George Church
Funeral services provided by
Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 532-1635
