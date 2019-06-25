Home

Johanna S. Kazak nee Wagner; beloved wife of the late Stanley; loving mother of the late Dolores Sobczak and the late Don; devoted grandmother of John, Mary (Jose) and Karen; cherished great grandmother of Joyce, Victoria, Michelle; great-great grandmother of Avery, Aiden, Alicia, Myrtle, Sienna and Liam. She leaves a legacy of strong family traditions. Visitation Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of prayers at 11:00 a.m. at COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME 6250 N. Milwaukee Ave., Chicago. Proceeding to St. John Berchmans Church for Noon Mass. Interment will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles. Info 773- 774-0366 or www.colonialfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 25, 2019
