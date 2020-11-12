Johanna Wilhemina Leenheers, 88, of Flower Mound, TX and formerly of Western Springs, IL; beloved wife of the late Gerard; loving mother of Gerry (Karen), Caroline (Kirk Massner), & Tracey (Burt Eaton); proud grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 4; dear sister of 3 younger siblings and extended family in The Netherlands; devoted friend to many. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the ICU at Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation are appreciated: https://dallasfoundation.bswhealth.com/ways-to-give/donate
. Select "Other" in the dropdown menu and write in 'Baylor Grapevine ICU'. Checks made payable to Baylor Scott & White Foundation can be sent to BSW Dallas Foundation, 3600 Gaston Ave., Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75246. Please indicate 'In memory of Johanna Leenheers' on the memo or accompanying note. A Funeral Mass was held at St. John of the Cross Church, Western Springs. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. See full obituary at hjfunerals.com