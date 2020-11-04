Johanna Wilhemina Leenheers, 88, of Flower Mound, TX and formerly of Western Springs, IL; beloved wife of the late Gerard; loving mother of Gerry (Karen), Caroline (Kirk Massner), & Tracey (Burt Eaton); proud grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 4; dear sister of 3 younger siblings and extended family in The Netherlands; devoted friend to many. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the ICU at Baylor Scott & White Dallas Foundation are appreciated: https://dallasfoundation.bswhealth.com/ways-to-give/donate
. Select "Other" in the dropdown menu and write in 'Baylor Grapevine ICU'. Checks made payable to Baylor Scott & White Foundation can be sent to BSW Dallas Foundation, 3600 Gaston Ave., Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75246. Please indicate 'In memory of Johanna Leenheers' on the memo or accompanying note. Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday, November 6 at St. John of the Cross Church, 5005 Wolf Rd., Western Springs. All attendees must pre-register for Mass by Thursday, November 5 at the following link: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4da9ab2ca6fece9-johanna
Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. See full obituary at hjfunerals.com
. Info: (708) 352-6500