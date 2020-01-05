Home

Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Holy Family Church
2515 W. Palatine Road
Inverness, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Family Church
2515 W. Palatine Road
Inverness, IL
View Map
John A. Bacchi

John A. Bacchi Obituary
John A. Bacchi, beloved son of the late John and Frances Bacchi; loving brother of Valentine (Edward) DeBartolo, Annette (the late Richard) Santo, and the late Anthony Bacchi; dear uncle of Danny DeBartolo, Michelle (Joseph) Mattia, Denise DeBartolo, the late Anthony Santo, and great uncle of Andrea DeBartolo, Richie and Joey Mattia; and dear friend of many. John retired after a career with Western Electric, Illinois Bell and Ameritech. Following this he continued a career of Director of Music at St. John Bosco Church in Chicago and then at Our Lady of Ransom in Niles. Most recently John volunteered to provide music for morning Masses at Holy Family Church in Inverness. He was also very honored to be knighted by the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem and thus titled SIR JOHN A. BACCHI. Visitation Thursday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, Sciaraffa Funeral Directors, 450 W. Lake Street (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Road) Roselle, 60172. Funeral Friday beginning with Visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 2515 W. Palatine Road, Inverness, 60067 followed by Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For information call (630) 889-1700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020
