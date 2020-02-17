Chicago Tribune Obituaries
John A. Bernauer, 105, of Glenview, IL, born August 9, 1914. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy, nee Grady; loving father of John, Jr. and the late Nancy (Tom) Barfield; proud grandfather of David (Violette) Bernauer, Carol (Rick) Ellenburg, Tom (Lynda) Barfield and Debra (James) Dreyer; great grandfather to David, Jr. Bernauer, Emily Barfield, Ryan Barfield, and Kaelyn Barfield. A long-time Cubs fan, John was honored by the Cubs on his 100th birthday to throw out the "first pitch" on Wrigley Field, which was also celebrating its 100th birthday in 2014. He lived long enough to see his great dream – the Cubs win a World Series in 2016. A graduate of the Northwestern University Business School, he received his CPA certificate in 1938 and joined the accounting firm Ernst & Ernst, now known as Ernst & Young. He rose through the ranks and was made a partner in 1959. He specialized in the income tax area and was made partner in charge of the tax department for the Chicago office as well as the Northwest District. He summarized his experience with Ernst & Young saying, "I've always felt the firm was my life." His Catholic faith was most important to him. John was a very active member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Glenview for almost seventy years. He was an usher for sixty years, a Eucharistic Minister, a Lecturer, and an Adult Alter Server. The activity he enjoyed most was being a Minister of Care, bringing Communion prayers to those confined to their homes or in hospitals. Visitations, Wednesday February 19, 2020 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL, 60077. Funeral Mass Thursday, February 20, 2020 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St., Glenview, IL. 60025. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the OLPH Needy Family Fund, 1775 Grove St., Glenview, IL 60025. Please make your donation payable to OLPH and note that is for the Needy Family Fund. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com. or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2020
