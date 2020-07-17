John A. Brokenshire, of Westchester, age 62. Beloved husband of Linda, nee Stefanik; loving father of Michael, Matthew and Rachel; cherished son of Philip and the late Anne Brokenshire; dear brother of Catherine Brokenshire, Coletta (Cary) Behrendt and Mary Beth Brokenshire; fond son-in-law of Genevieve and the late Robert Stefanik; brother-in-law of Michael (Cheryl) Stefanik and Monica (Nick) Coppola; proud uncle of Daniel Behrendt and Elizabeth (Joseph) Hughes and a loving cousin of many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Funeral Mass and interment are private. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.