John A. Brokenshire
1958 - 2020
John A. Brokenshire, of Westchester, age 62. Beloved husband of Linda, nee Stefanik; loving father of Michael, Matthew and Rachel; cherished son of Philip and the late Anne Brokenshire; dear brother of Catherine Brokenshire, Coletta (Cary) Behrendt and Mary Beth Brokenshire; fond son-in-law of Genevieve and the late Robert Stefanik; brother-in-law of Michael (Cheryl) Stefanik and Monica (Nick) Coppola; proud uncle of Daniel Behrendt and Elizabeth (Joseph) Hughes and a loving cousin of many. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester on Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Funeral Mass and interment are private. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
Funeral services provided by
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home - Westchester
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
July 16, 2020
Sending prayers to the Brokenshire family
Michele Mayaczynski
Friend
July 16, 2020
Catherine. Our hearts are breaking for you and your family. Holding you all in our hearts. MSU angels guide John on his journey home. Laura, Brian & Kyle.
July 16, 2020
Please accept our sincere sympathy to John's entire family . As a dear family friend and neighbor, I have wonderful memories of his sense of humor and ever present smile. When he was a teen, I remember him telling his mom he wanted to install a slide from his second floor bedroom window right down into the backyard family swimming pool. I know the pain of losing a brother too soon. May God lead you and comfort you with loving memories of John.
Jeannine and Craig Crossin
Neighbor
July 16, 2020
Catherine- Dan and I send our condolences-he was taken way to soon. God bless you and your family.
Betty McAleer
Friend
July 16, 2020
I'm just heartbroken about this. I will always have wonderful memories of such good times with John and so much laughter shared. Sending love and prayers to all of you.
Angela Caponigri
Family
July 16, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Patricia Schlueter
July 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
