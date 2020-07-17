Please accept our sincere sympathy to John's entire family . As a dear family friend and neighbor, I have wonderful memories of his sense of humor and ever present smile. When he was a teen, I remember him telling his mom he wanted to install a slide from his second floor bedroom window right down into the backyard family swimming pool. I know the pain of losing a brother too soon. May God lead you and comfort you with loving memories of John.

Jeannine and Craig Crossin

Neighbor