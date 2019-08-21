|
|
John A. Droulias, AKA Ioannis Anastasios, 84, was born in Axladokambos, Argos, Greece on March 27, 1935, and passed on August 18, 2019; beloved husband of Laura nee Evans; loving father of Hariklia (Angelo) Cangialosi, Eleni (Bill) Carlstrom, Anastasios Droulias; adoring grandfather of Niki, Zoe, Melissa, and John Carlstrom, Tiffany (Trevor) Krutsch, and Cheyenne Cangialosi; most adoring great-grandfather of Mila Krutsch; dear brother of Georgia (late Xenofonda) Kakanis, and the late Panaiotis Droulias; caring son of the late Anastasios & Hariklia Droulias; caring cousin; unforgettable uncle; and fond friend of many; successful restauranteur and recipient of the Congressional Successful Small Business Owner Award.
Visitation Friday, August 23, 2019, from 9-11AM, and Service to follow at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 6041 W. Diversey Ave., Chicago, IL 60639; Committal Prayers at Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Chapel at Elmwood Cemetery immediately to follow; info 773-622-9300 or go to www.Montclair-LucaniaFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019