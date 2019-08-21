Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home
6901 West Belmont Ave
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 622-9300
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
6041 W. Diversey Ave.
Chicago, IL
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
6041 W. Diversey Ave.
Chicago, IL
Committal
Following Services
Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Chapel at Elmwood Cemetery
John A. Droulias


1935 - 2019
John A. Droulias, AKA Ioannis Anastasios, 84, was born in Axladokambos, Argos, Greece on March 27, 1935, and passed on August 18, 2019; beloved husband of Laura nee Evans; loving father of Hariklia (Angelo) Cangialosi, Eleni (Bill) Carlstrom, Anastasios Droulias; adoring grandfather of Niki, Zoe, Melissa, and John Carlstrom, Tiffany (Trevor) Krutsch, and Cheyenne Cangialosi; most adoring great-grandfather of Mila Krutsch; dear brother of Georgia (late Xenofonda) Kakanis, and the late Panaiotis Droulias; caring son of the late Anastasios & Hariklia Droulias; caring cousin; unforgettable uncle; and fond friend of many; successful restauranteur and recipient of the Congressional Successful Small Business Owner Award.

Visitation Friday, August 23, 2019, from 9-11AM, and Service to follow at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 6041 W. Diversey Ave., Chicago, IL 60639; Committal Prayers at Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Chapel at Elmwood Cemetery immediately to follow; info 773-622-9300 or go to www.Montclair-LucaniaFuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
