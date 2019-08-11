|
|
John A. Janicik, age 62, born to Albert and Eileen Janicik, passed away on August 8, 2019 following a month long courageous battle after complications from heart surgery. Devoted husband of Candie Janicik (nee: Henson) for 36 years. Loving father of Sarah (Dave) Grady, Mark (Sarah) Janicik, Rachel (Connor) Powers and cherished grandfather of Ella Janicik. Treasured brother of Thomas Janicik, James (Mary Jo) Janicik and Kathleen (Steve) Ryan. Dear uncle and cousin to many.
John was born in Bellville, IL on May 2, 1957. He earned his bachelor's degree from Knox College where he was also a member of the wrestling team and obtained his law degree from Loyola Chicago.
John was deeply religious and a dedicated family man known for his quick dry wit. He was a highly respected attorney and partner at Mayer Brown in Chicago where he was a practice leader for the Government & Global Trade practice for 12 years. He developed an industry-leading practice in regulatory, government relations and public law matters. John took great pride in mentoring and advising his team, clients and family members. Outside of the office he could be found on the golf course, working out, watching Cardinals baseball or spending quality time with his wife and children. John was very generous with his time volunteering and providing pro bono work for the Diocese of Joliet, Notre Dame Parish, IMD Guesthouse, and the BBB, among others.
Visitation Tuesday August 13th from 4 to 8 pm at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. 7000 S. Madison Street, Willowbrook. Funeral service Wednesday August 14th. Family and friends will gather for Mass 10am at Notre Dame Church 64 Norfolk Avenue, Clarendon Hills. A private interment will be held at Clarendon Hills Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Catholic Charities Diocese of Joliet https://catholiccharitiesjoliet.org/ or Chicago Volunteer Legal Services https://cvls.org/ would be appreciated. Service information: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 11, 2019