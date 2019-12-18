|
John A. Kenny, age 96, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2019. Beloved husband to the late Rita A. Kenny, nee Walsh; Loving father to John (Kathleen) and Gerard "Gary"; Cherished grandfather to Conor (Krissy), Courtney, and Patrick; Cherished brother to the late James P. Kenny; Uncle to Patricia Szydelko. Veteran of the U.S. Army, he proudly served his country during World War II and had a long successful career with Commonwealth Edison, retiring in 1985. Visitation Saturday, 12/21, from 9 AM until the 10:45 prayer service, at Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home, 10727 S Pulaski Rd, proceeding to Queen of Martyrs Church for an 11:30 AM Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019