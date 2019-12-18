Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 783-7700
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kenny
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Kenny

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John A. Kenny Obituary
John A. Kenny, age 96, passed away peacefully on December 11, 2019. Beloved husband to the late Rita A. Kenny, nee Walsh; Loving father to John (Kathleen) and Gerard "Gary"; Cherished grandfather to Conor (Krissy), Courtney, and Patrick; Cherished brother to the late James P. Kenny; Uncle to Patricia Szydelko. Veteran of the U.S. Army, he proudly served his country during World War II and had a long successful career with Commonwealth Edison, retiring in 1985. Visitation Saturday, 12/21, from 9 AM until the 10:45 prayer service, at Andrew J. McGann & Son Funeral Home, 10727 S Pulaski Rd, proceeding to Queen of Martyrs Church for an 11:30 AM Mass. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -