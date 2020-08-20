1/1
Rev. John A. Kret O.S.A.
Fr. John Anthony Kret, OSA, Age 86, Born into Eternal Life on August 16, 2020. Beloved son of the late John C. and Dorothy R. (Beier) Kret. Loving brother of Donald Kret and the late Judith O'Connor. Fond uncle to his nieces and nephews. He professed first vows September 10, 1954 and solemn vows September 10, 1957. He earned a B.A. in Philosophy from Villanova University in 1958. He pursued theological studies at Augustinian College, Washington, D.C. receiving an M.A. in Religious Education in 1962. He was ordained a Priest June 7, 1961. Father Kret earned an M.S. in Library Science from Villanova University in 1964. Served as a Teacher and Librarian at Mendel Catholic H.S., St. Rita of Cascia H.S., and Bishop McNamara H.S. He taught Computer Science Technology at Providence Catholic H.S. where he resided from 2004-2019. Fr. John was a talented musician and song composer who performed at local venues in New Lenox. Visitation Thursday, August 20th, from 5-7 p.m., at St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel, 7740 S. Western Ave., Chicago, IL 60620. Covid-19 guidelines for social distancing and masks to be observed by visitors. Mass of Christian Burial at 7:00p.m. Interment in Augustinian Plot at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Alsip, IL, Friday, August 21st, at 10:00am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Augustinians, 5401 S. Cornell Ave., Chicago, IL 60615-5664 to support care of elderly friars and seminary formation of young friars appreciated. Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors 708-636-5500 or www.heeneyfh.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel
AUG
20
Mass of Christian Burial
07:00 PM
St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel
AUG
21
Interment
10:00 AM
Augustinian Plot at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery
