John A. Lester, 76, of Wheaton, born in Chattanooga, TN; retired facilities staff, United States Postal Service; passed away April 27, 2020, of COVID. Husband of Sharon Diane Lester (nee Eckert), father of Sean Lester, son of the late John J. Lester and Hazel E. Lester (nee Albert). John's cremated remains will be scattered on Lake Michigan, when it is safe to gather. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.