John A. McCarthy, 70, of Arlington Heights; loving father to Laura (Craig) Cypress, Elizabeth (Matthew) Schommer, and Julia McCarthy; cherished grandfather to Owen Cypress, Carter Cypress, Libby Schommer, and Archie Schommer; loved son to Mary McCarthy: dear brother to Nancy (Patrick) Gibbons, Robert (Debbie) McCarthy, Kathleen McCarthy and the late Mary Tierney; and fond uncle to many nieces and nephews. John worked as a Police Officer for the Chicago Police Department for 25 years. Visitation Friday, September 18, 2020 from 3 pm until 8 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd. (capacity limits, PPE requirement, and social distancing in effect).,1520 N. Arlington Hts. Rd. (four blocks south of Palatine Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment is private. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com
or (847) 253-0168.