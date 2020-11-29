1/
John A. McGuigan
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John A. McGuigan, age 81 of Huntley, died peacefully, November 23, 2020 with his family by his side.

He was the beloved husband of Ann, proud father of Patti and Pam. Loving grandfather of Brian and Kevin. Fond brother of Pete (Joan) and the late Bernard (Diane), Mary Anne Gordan and Kay. Awesome and kind uncle to many. He was an avid golfer and skier. Born February 16, 1939 in Chicago.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on December 3, 2020, 10:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Grafton Food Pantry, Huntley, Illinois. The Memorial Mass will be streamed live starting at 10:00am by going to https://www.facebook.com/defiorefuneral

For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeFiore Funeral & Cremation Service
10763 Dundee Road
Huntley, IL 60142
847-515-8772
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 27, 2020
I WOULD LIKETO SAY HE WAS A WONDERFUL PERSON.
JULIA &MARTY CARLINO.
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved