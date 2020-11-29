John A. McGuigan, age 81 of Huntley, died peacefully, November 23, 2020 with his family by his side.
He was the beloved husband of Ann, proud father of Patti and Pam. Loving grandfather of Brian and Kevin. Fond brother of Pete (Joan) and the late Bernard (Diane), Mary Anne Gordan and Kay. Awesome and kind uncle to many. He was an avid golfer and skier. Born February 16, 1939 in Chicago.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on December 3, 2020, 10:00am at St. Mary Catholic Church-10307 Dundee Road, Huntley. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Grafton Food Pantry, Huntley, Illinois. The Memorial Mass will be streamed live starting at 10:00am by going to https://www.facebook.com/defiorefuneral
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or online condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com