N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Nobert Church
1809 Walters Ave.
Northbrook, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Nobert Church
1809 Walters Ave
Northbrook, IL
View Map
John A. Monaghan


1927 - 2019
John A. Monaghan, 92, of Lincolnwood, formerly of Northbrook, passed away July 25, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Carole Monaghan nee Petti; loving father of Christopher, Ann (Jeff) Curtin, Michael and the late Thomas Monaghan; dear grandfather of Joseph and Matthew Zanco; dear brother of the late Jane Ann Hubbard; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Mr. Monaghan started his teaching career in Cleveland, Ohio at East High School where he met his loving wife. They moved to Northbrook and he taught at the New Trier High Schools from 1960-1989. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 30 from 9:30 am until time of Mass at 10:30 am at St. Nobert Church, 1809 Walters Ave., Northbrook. Interment Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 28, 2019
