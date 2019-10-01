|
John A. Newell, age 53, beloved husband of Bridie, nee Dolan; loving father of Kevin (fiancee Sydney Blackmore), John (Megan Tyler), Kelsey, Ryan and Meghan Newell; proud grandpa Dado of Sadie Mae Newell; beloved son of Mary, nee Doorley and the late Michael Newell; dear brother of Maura (Eddie) Mannix, Sheila (Matt) Buckley, Una (Martin) Durkan and Kevin (Annmarie) Newell and the late Michael; fond uncle and godfather of many; member Plumbers Union Local 130. Friends and family will meet for Visitation, Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 a.m at Saint Juliana Catholic Church, 7201 N. Oketo, Chicago. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Newell Children's Education Fund, PO Box 229, Park Ridge, IL 60068. Arrangements handled by Gibbons Funeral Home, Elmhurst. 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 1, 2019