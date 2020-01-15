|
John A. Nickele, long-time Glenview resident, passed away on January 13, 2020 at 65 years old after battling cancer for several years. Cherished husband of Mary Astor Gomez; beloved father of Katherine (Elliot Luke), Jimmy & Jack Nickele; loving son of Joan T. and Albert J. Nickele; dear brother of Mary (Larry Wand), Margaret (Peter Sitkowski), Patricia (David Ott), and Joseph Nickele; fond son-in-law of Lou and Pilar Gomez. He will be missed by his many sisters- and brothers-in-law; as well as cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass, Thursday, January 16, 2020, 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove Street, Glenview, IL 60025. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his memory to the Patrick Stein Fund,, https://www.thepatricksteinfund.com/donate-1 or Patricia Astor Gomez Foundations, 903 Lenox Road, Glenview, IL 60025 would be greatly appreciated. Info: (847) 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 15, 2020