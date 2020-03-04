|
John A. Roe, Jr., age 92, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at his home. Visitation Friday, March 6, 9:00-10:30 AM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL. For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com for a complete obituary.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020