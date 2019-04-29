Home

John A. Schwall Obituary
John A. Schwall, age 77, recently of McHenry and formerly of Wilmette, at rest April 27, 2019. U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Beloved husband of Nancy nee Schneider; loving father of Cindy (Mark) Sullivan, Kevin (Tiffany) Schwall, Tim (Meredith) Schwall, and Michael (Evelyn) Schwall; cherished grandfather of nine; fond brother of Judy Shiflet, Matthew Schwall and the late Andy and Mary. Resting at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prayers Wednesday. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3500 W. Washington Street, McHenry, IL 60050. Interment private. Memorials to . INFO: 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 29, 2019
