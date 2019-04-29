|
|
John A. Schwall, age 77, recently of McHenry and formerly of Wilmette, at rest April 27, 2019. U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. Beloved husband of Nancy nee Schneider; loving father of Cindy (Mark) Sullivan, Kevin (Tiffany) Schwall, Tim (Meredith) Schwall, and Michael (Evelyn) Schwall; cherished grandfather of nine; fond brother of Judy Shiflet, Matthew Schwall and the late Andy and Mary. Resting at Justen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3700 Charles J. Miller Road, McHenry, IL 60050. Visitation 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. prayers Wednesday. Funeral Mass 11 a.m. Wednesday, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3500 W. Washington Street, McHenry, IL 60050. Interment private. Memorials to . INFO: 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com .
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 29, 2019