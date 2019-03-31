Chicago civic leader & banking executive, John A. Sivright, died March 24, 2019 in Glenview IL. He was 90. Mr. Sivright served in senior roles at the Harris Bank, during his 40 year career there. Born and raised in Minneapolis, he graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1950. Upon then entering the US Marine Corps, Mr. Sivright served in Korea, and later retired in the rank of Captain. During his business career, he served as a Director of Maytag Corp., President of the Economic Club of Chicago, President of the Chicago Youth Centers, and Governing Member and Honorary Trustee of the Shedd Aquarium. Mr. Sivright was predeceased by his loving wife of 58 years, Marion Smith Sivright. Mr. Sivright is survived by 3 children: John Sivright, Jr. of Drakes Island Maine, Scott Sivright of Glenview Illinois, and Barb Sivright Costin of Powell Ohio. He also is survived by 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Parkinson Disease Association, Midwest Chapter, 1800 N. Maine Street, Suite 125, Wheaton, IL 60187, or to the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, 18900 Jefferson Davis Highway, Triangle, VA, 22172. A Memorial Service will be held 5:00 pm Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Glen View Club, 100 Golf Road, Golf, IL 60029. A Celebration of Life Party will immediately follow the memorial service at the Glen View Club. Interment Private. For information, please contact Wm. H. Scott Funeral Home at 847-251-8200. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary