STORCEL
Storcel, John Andrew, of North Riverside, Illinois and St. Germain Wisconsin, died on February 25, 2020 at the age of 97. Born in Kos, Czechoslovakia on June 25, 1922 to Adam and Suzanne, John was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of nearly 64 years, Geraldine (Jelinek). Devoted father to Marilyn (Joseph) Moore, Susan, Janet (Frank) Podczerwinski, and Deborah (Scott) Korinek. Loving grandfather to Joseph (Stephanie) Moore, Megan (Chad) Ziller, Caroline (Brandon) Klingenmaier, Matthew (Korrin) Moore, Cecilia Podczerwinski, Scotty Korinek, Adam Korinek, Clare Podczerwinski, Mark Korinek and Mary Korinek. Great grandfather to Garrett Ziller, Zane Moore, Colton Ziller, Kaylee Moore, Veronica Ziller, Matthew Moore Jr., Samuel Moore and Lucas Klingenmaier and the late Victoria Grace Ziller. Dear brother to Margaret (late Col. James) Kucera and the late Ann Dunleavy, Anton and Joseph. Uncle to many nephews and nieces. John came to the United States with his family in 1926 and settled in Chicago. At ages 6 he, with his younger brother he peddled newspapers on street corners and gathered firewood they sold to neighbors in the Lawndale-Crawford area of the city. They also rode the street car and walked to the Western Suburbs where they caddied at the Indian Head Golf Course earning 62 cents for a round of 18 holes. They spent many Saturday nights sleeping under the stars in the Lyonsville Cemetery at Joliet and Wolf Roads to avoid having to make the long trip back to course on Sunday morning. The money helped the family, but John really appreciated meeting businessmen and other professionals who encouraged him to work hard. John attended the Blessed Agnes Catholic Elementary School and then Farragut High School, which he referred to as the "University of Farragut" where he often said earned a degree in common sense. He credited his teachers for much of his success, and maintained friendships with some of them into his adulthood until theirs deaths. John proudly served his country in World War II, first stateside guarding prisoners of war, then in England, France and Belgium. He was assigned to the 783rd Military Police Battalion and attached to the 5th and 6th Special Engineer Brigade. His Liberty ship left England on June 6, 1944 as part of the Normandy Invasion headed for Omaha Beach. He fought in the Battle of the Bulge and was discharged following the end of the War in Europe. After completing an apprenticeship, John co-founded and served as president of Cortland Electric Company. Later he co-founded Jan Electric Company with Geraldine, and served as its Chairman until the time of his death. A longtime businessman, John served as a director on various boards related to the banking industry. For many years John was active in his community as well as local and national politics. He was a former Riverside Township precinct captain and attended inaugural events in Washington, D.C. and Springfield, Illinois. As an avid golfer and fresh water and deep-sea fisherman, he enjoyed his many trips to fish the waters of the Florida Keys and to golf its beautiful courses. He had a log home in Northern Wisconsin, where he enjoyed watching the wildlife, especially the deer who grazed on the property nightly. John was a fan and faithfully watched the Blackhawks, the Packers and the PGA. He was a long-time member of Riverside Golf Club and past president of the Ceska Beseda Social Club. He served as Delegate Director of Tabor Hills Healthcare Facility (formerly, the Bohemian Home for the Aged). He was also a member of other organizations, including the Riverside Masonic Lodge No. 862, the Dobrovsky Masonic Social Club, the Riverside Township Lions Club, The American Legion Post 0488, the Riverside-North Riverside Veterans of Foreign Wars No. 6869, and Lodge Jan Hus-Cesky Lev No. 91of CSA. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy Westchester Funeral Home10501 W Cermak Rd, Westchester on Friday March 6, 2020 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial and Military Honors will be celebrated at Mater Christi Catholic Church, 2401 S. 10th Ave., North Riverside, IL 60546 at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Please meet at the church. Entombment in the family mausoleum at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois. Info at 708-562-5900.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2020