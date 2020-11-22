John A. Wasco, "Bear", 71, passed away suddenly, on Tuesday, 10/28/2020 in Arizona. Born 5/25/49, John is preceded in death by his father, John P, brother, Michael, and High School sweetheart and wife, Barbara Jean (nee Wronkowski).
Survived by his mother, Evelyn (nee Jankowski), brother, Tony (Maureen), son, Jeffrey (Patricia), grandchildren, Jeffrey Jr and Jenna, and son, Mark (Krista) grandchildren Jackson, Cameron, Sean, and Reid, and his wife, Melinda "Mindy" Kubak. Bear was a "Favorite Uncle" to many, a star pitcher in softball and cherished friend to all he met, starting with Mug, Stan Mizwicki (Mary) at age five.
John retired in 2004, as a decorated Police Officer. His 34-year career touched countless lives. In retirement, he continued his creative passions in woodworking, leather and metal work, while publishing his novels & short stories. Riding his cherry red trike everywhere he could, John was a member of the Arizona Chapter of the Lost Brotherhood Motorcycle Club. He designed his pool sanctuary and said he lived in paradise. As an organ donor, John gifted sight, so that another may witness the beauty he saw in everything.
He is known for his famous quote,
"Look before you leap."
A Memorial Service will be planned in Chicago TBD.
AZ Chapter of the Lost Brotherhood MC Ride in the Phoenix area TBD.
He had many interests and passions. We selected a few if you want to make a donation in his memory to the following: Autism Self Advocacy Network (https://autisticadvocacy.org
) The Wounded Blue (https://www.thewoundedblue.org
) Chicago Police Memorial Foundation (https://www.cpdmemorial.org
) Donor Network of Arizona (https://www.dnaz.org
)