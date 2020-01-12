|
John L Adelsdorf, 90 of Northbrook, passed on peacefully Monday, January 6. Always a gentleman and a gentle man. John enjoyed playing tennis, golfing, extensive world travels and his family. Beloved husband of over 60 years to Barbara(nee Norden); loving father of Lynn(Sean) McAuliffe and Lorraine(Michael) Nudd; proud grandfather of Megan and Erin McAuliffe and Ryan and Sam Nudd. In accordance with John's wishes, his remains were donated to scientific study. A memorial will be planned at a later time. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Anatomical Gift Association of Illinois, www.agaillinois.org or Orphans of the Storm https://orphansofthestorm.org. Info Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory (847)289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 12, 2020