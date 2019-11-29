|
John Adolfs Pupurs, 72, died from prostate cancer on October 30, 2019 in Denver, CO. He was born May 14, 1947 in Esslingen, Germany to Adolfs and Daina Pupurs.
John graduated from Prosser Vocational HS in 1965. John married Mary Daniels in 1972, lived in Elk Grove Village and moved to Rockford in 1979.
John founded Dunwell Corp, Rockford Mfg, Rockford Sales Co., and held executive roles at Goss, Rockwell, Publishers Equipment Corp., and others.
In 2010, John moved to Denver. He enjoyed RV'ing, fishing, poker, and his grandkids. To know John...was to love John.
A memorial celebration will be held Sat Nov 30th at Basilico (4701 N. Cumberland Ave, Norridge, IL 60706) at 11 AM. For full obituary and guestbook, visit www.horancares.com/obits/john-adolfs-pupurs
