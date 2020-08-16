7/30/1932 – 7/26/2020



Born in Chicago, IL to Adolph and Charlotte (nee Kruger) Sieben, John spent his childhood summers with his many cousins at the family cottage in Fox Lake, IL. His time at the Lake was filled with swimming, boating, sailing, skiing, hunting, and developing his passion for fishing and projects around the cottage.



He graduated from North Park Academy where he played four years of undefeated football. "Big John" graduated from Valparaiso University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. His engineering skills were utilized while in the Navy and throughout his career designing construction equipment for International Harvester and Dresser. John understood how all mechanical things work, knew all about home construction, and had the ability to take apart and fix just about anything from transmissions to sewing machines to foundation repairs. He seemingly always had the right tool.



He married the love of his life Carol Hedenberg on June 21, 1958 and together they shared and enjoyed life in Des Plaines raising four children and taking family vacations. John was active in the Ben Hur Masonic Lodge, Maine West Boosters Club, Christ Church UCC, and the Des Plaines Fishing Club. He enjoyed sharing his passion by taking friends fishing on Lake Michigan. His strength, love, and devotion was exemplified following Carol's unfortunate accident which left her totally paralyzed prior to her death in 2003.



In retirement John enjoyed fishing trips, traveling, visiting family, his grandchildren, working on projects, and spending time at the cottage with family and the Island community. He was able spend his 83rd summer at the cottage and made his final crossing surrounded by family.



John is survived by his children: Louise (Marilynn), David (Janet), Paul (Pam), and Susan; grandchildren Brandon (Hilary), Blake, Jennifer, Stephanie, and Christina; and great-grandchildren Zachary, Rylan, and Asher.



He will be remembered for his dependability, supportiveness, kindness, integrity, sense of humor, wide range of knowledge, love of family, and being the fisherman who is allergic to fish. Memorial service to be held later, internment private.



Memorial gifts can be made in John and Carol's names to the Shirley Ryan Ability Lab or Nature Conservancy.





