John Alan Jackson
John Alan Jackson, 68, of Prospect Heights passed away on July 18, 2020. Loving husband of 36 years to Kathy Jackson nee Collins. Beloved dad to Katie (Bobby) Jones, Tim and the late Megan. Doting PaPa to Abby and Lily. Cherished brother to Jim, Tom, Bob, Bill, Phil, Jerry, and Chuck (Claire). Dear son to the late Victor and Leona Jackson. He will be dearly missed by all his cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. John never met a stranger, making everyone he encountered feel welcome like an old friend. He was a proud graduate of Loyola Academy and the University of Wisconsin. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23 from 2-7pm with a prayer service at 5:45pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine IL 60067. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 50 people will be allowed in the visitation at one time and masks are required. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, 4100 W Ann Lurie Pl, Chicago, IL 60632. More info visit www.smithcorcoran.com or 847-359-8020.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
JUL
23
Prayer Service
06:30 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Memories & Condolences

July 22, 2020
Kathy and family

I just heard the unfortunate news about John. Please accept our sincerest condolences and deepest sympathy for your loss. As you are aware we were life long friends having met in grammar school and continued our friendship over the many years that passed. We shared and I cherish many great and memorable experiences we had over the years. He touched everyone he met with his bigger than life personality and sense of humor. He leaves a wonderful legacy and will be greatly missed by all.

Lee and Donna Risolute
Lee Risolute
Friend
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
Dear Kathy & Family,
Please accept my deepest sympathy on John's passing. It was a terrible shock. I had the pleasure of being John's friend, & colleague for more than 40 years. We traveled together, both domestically & international. I really got to know J J , & understood that he was truly a devoted family man. I'm very happy that we talked July 14, & he told me he was happy doing things around the house( projects), & his gardening. He was happy being retired. I will miss his gentle manner, his funny laughter, & his commanding voice. I will miss his phone calls to "catch up", & our lunches together. J J was a kind hearted person with great integrity.
I will forever miss my dear friend.
Robert Chiarito
Friend
July 22, 2020
July 21, 2020
Dear Kathy and Family, I’m deeply-deeply saddened by John’s passing. I can only attest to the fact that he was truly a friend and a person that I admired very much. He always offered his assistance, not only as a business associate, but also as it pertains to life in general. I will never forget how easy he made it to openly discuss anything with him. He spoke very often of you Kathy and of his children and his family in general and was very devoted and loved you all. I know, I could always see it in his eyes and hear it in his voice whenever we spoke about our families. I will miss his humor, his laugh, and how he interacted with anyone as if he had known them forever. He was surely a genuine and kind person. I know his grand children will not be able to share their growing years with him but I’m sure there will be some really great things that you will tell them about him. Lastly, John was just fun to be with as I’m sure all of you know. After all, a man that carried a bunch of two-dollar bills just had to be looking for fun. I’ll miss him!
With my deepest sympathies and love
Larry Lallensack
Larry Lallensack
Friend
July 21, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Art Gutierrez
Friend
