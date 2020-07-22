John Alan Jackson, 68, of Prospect Heights passed away on July 18, 2020. Loving husband of 36 years to Kathy Jackson nee Collins. Beloved dad to Katie (Bobby) Jones, Tim and the late Megan. Doting PaPa to Abby and Lily. Cherished brother to Jim, Tom, Bob, Bill, Phil, Jerry, and Chuck (Claire). Dear son to the late Victor and Leona Jackson. He will be dearly missed by all his cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. John never met a stranger, making everyone he encountered feel welcome like an old friend. He was a proud graduate of Loyola Academy and the University of Wisconsin. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23 from 2-7pm with a prayer service at 5:45pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Highway, Palatine IL 60067. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, 50 people will be allowed in the visitation at one time and masks are required. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Greater Chicago Food Depository, 4100 W Ann Lurie Pl, Chicago, IL 60632. More info visit www.smithcorcoran.com
