Dear Kathy and Family, I’m deeply-deeply saddened by John’s passing. I can only attest to the fact that he was truly a friend and a person that I admired very much. He always offered his assistance, not only as a business associate, but also as it pertains to life in general. I will never forget how easy he made it to openly discuss anything with him. He spoke very often of you Kathy and of his children and his family in general and was very devoted and loved you all. I know, I could always see it in his eyes and hear it in his voice whenever we spoke about our families. I will miss his humor, his laugh, and how he interacted with anyone as if he had known them forever. He was surely a genuine and kind person. I know his grand children will not be able to share their growing years with him but I’m sure there will be some really great things that you will tell them about him. Lastly, John was just fun to be with as I’m sure all of you know. After all, a man that carried a bunch of two-dollar bills just had to be looking for fun. I’ll miss him!

With my deepest sympathies and love

Larry Lallensack



Larry Lallensack

Friend