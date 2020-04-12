|
|
John Alexander Bobek, age 53 days, entered eternity on April 8th. He was born prematurely on Feb. 15th with a congenital heart defect. Beloved son of Megan O'Leary and Chris Bobek; loving brother of Sophie; dear grandson of John and Helen O'Leary, Janet Carlson, and the late John Bobek; fond nephew of Brian Bobek, Katherine Eagan, and Brendan O'Leary; cherished cousin of Audrey, Rua, and Nathanael. Memorial mass will be held at some future date. Sign online guest book at
www.simkinsfh.com. (847) 965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2020