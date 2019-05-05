John Alfred Churchill, a former U.S. Navy Captain who worked as sales manager of the Chicago Tribune for over three decades, died on April 30th, 2019 in his home in Tucson, AZ. He was 88.A Chicago native, Mr. Churchill was born in the city's Passavant Hospital on March 17, 1931. He attended high school in Highland Park, IL, and received a BS in Business from Northwestern University in Evanston. Following his education, he joined the Navy as a Supply Corps officer, where he rose to the rank of Captain in the Navy Reserve.His 34-year tenure at the Chicago Tribune included telephone sales and travel advertising. Churchill was a long-term member of the First Presbyterian Church of Evanston, where he married Barbara Tower on September 5th, 1953. The couple recently celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary. After they retired to Tucson in 1991, Mr. Churchill made custom design jewelry. He served for eight years as the President of the Blenman-Elm Neighborhood Association, as well as President of the University of Arizona Library Board.In addition to his wife Barbara, Mr. Churchill is survived by his daughters Anne Coffey, Elizabeth Cattan, and nine grandchildren. A younger son, John T. Churchill, died in 2016.A service will be held at Saint Philip's In the Hills, Tucson, on Monday, May 6th at 1:30 pm. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary