Home

POWERED BY

Services
N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hanson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Allen Hanson Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Allen Hanson Jr. Obituary
John Allen Hanson, Jr., 74, of Niles IL., at rest March 15, 2019. He is survived by his sisters Pamela Hanson (Eli Stipanovich), Cynthia Buettgen (Thomas), and nieces and nephews David Brott, Emily Brott (Christopher Martin), Carl Buettgen (Cecilia), Christine Moolo (Tresor) and Douglas Buettgen. He was preceded in death by his parents John Allen Hanson, Sr., and Merle Isaacson Hanson, sister Kathleen Hanson Zavatsky (Michael) and stepmother Harriet H. Hanson. Memorial Service 2pm on Saturday May 11 at Winnetka Covenant Church, 1200 Hibbard Rd., Wilmette IL 60091. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eden Reforestation Projects or Winnetka Covenant Church. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now