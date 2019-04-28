|
John Allen Hanson, Jr., 74, of Niles IL., at rest March 15, 2019. He is survived by his sisters Pamela Hanson (Eli Stipanovich), Cynthia Buettgen (Thomas), and nieces and nephews David Brott, Emily Brott (Christopher Martin), Carl Buettgen (Cecilia), Christine Moolo (Tresor) and Douglas Buettgen. He was preceded in death by his parents John Allen Hanson, Sr., and Merle Isaacson Hanson, sister Kathleen Hanson Zavatsky (Michael) and stepmother Harriet H. Hanson. Memorial Service 2pm on Saturday May 11 at Winnetka Covenant Church, 1200 Hibbard Rd., Wilmette IL 60091. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Eden Reforestation Projects or Winnetka Covenant Church. Funeral information 847-998-1020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019