Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056

Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056

More Obituaries for John Gayer
John and Ruth Gayer

John and Ruth Gayer Obituary
John Gayer, 93 and Ruth Gayer, 91 lifelong residents of Elk Grove Village. John was born October 6, 1925 in Bronx, NY and passed away June 8, 2019 in Arlington Heights. Ruth was born September 21, 1927 in Chicago and passed away June 2, 2019 in Arlington Heights. Beloved parents of Cheryl and Tony Petrone; cherished grandparents of Daniel Petrone, Sarah Kircher and Lara Petrone. Visitation Friday June 14, 2019 12:00 noon until time of Funeral Service 1:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd. (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment following the Funeral Service at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 2501 E. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 12, 2019
