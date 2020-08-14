John Andrew Crowell, 59, passed away on Wednesday, August 5 2020 in Chicago. John was born in Evanston, IL. on May 25, 1961, and grew up in Galesburg, IL. John graduated with a BA from Knox College in 1982, majoring in computer science. John worked for various companies, including in New York and California, before settling in Chicago, where he last worked as a Senior Principal at Trexin Consulting. A self-professed lifelong learner, John pursued intense study programs in AI, statistics, analytics and French. John was a talented musician, having played trumpet from a young age, later mastering the piano and acoustic guitar. John is preceded in death by his parents Virginia H. Crowell and Michael G. Crowell, and his brother Peter M. Crowell (Wendy MacWilliams). He is survived by his wife of 30 years Megan Williamson, his son, Gavin Crowell-Williamson, two brothers – James G. Crowell (Julie Rademaker) and Matthew P. Crowell (Michelle Crowell) and his stepmother, Karen Ruedi Crowell. John will be remembered for his intelligence, his quick wit, and "John Crowell charm." Due to the pandemic, no public services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lucile Packard Foundation for Children's Health, Climate Justice Alliance, or Knox College would be appreciated.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store