1/1
John Andrew Crowell
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Andrew Crowell, 59, passed away on Wednesday, August 5 2020 in Chicago. John was born in Evanston, IL. on May 25, 1961, and grew up in Galesburg, IL. John graduated with a BA from Knox College in 1982, majoring in computer science. John worked for various companies, including in New York and California, before settling in Chicago, where he last worked as a Senior Principal at Trexin Consulting. A self-professed lifelong learner, John pursued intense study programs in AI, statistics, analytics and French. John was a talented musician, having played trumpet from a young age, later mastering the piano and acoustic guitar. John is preceded in death by his parents Virginia H. Crowell and Michael G. Crowell, and his brother Peter M. Crowell (Wendy MacWilliams).  He is survived by his wife of 30 years Megan Williamson, his son, Gavin Crowell-Williamson, two brothers – James G. Crowell (Julie Rademaker) and Matthew P. Crowell (Michelle Crowell) and his stepmother, Karen Ruedi Crowell. John will be remembered for his intelligence, his quick wit, and "John Crowell charm." Due to the pandemic, no public services will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lucile Packard Foundation for Children's Health, Climate Justice Alliance, or Knox College would be appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 13, 2020
John was my colleague at Trexin for my entire 6 years, and was a true "mensch". I enjoyed his professionalism, keen mind, gracious manner,...and doing what I could in every conversation to distract him with bad puns. I don't want to say "he'll be missed", because his example and his impact are still around me.
glenn kapetansky
Coworker
August 13, 2020
I new John and was in his brothers class in school always remembered the family in the highest regard it’s a sad day I moved from Galesburg forty two years ago and Peter and John are still in my thoughts from time to time. William artz portage wi
William artz
August 12, 2020
It was such sad news to hear of John's illness and then his passing. Sending sincere condolences and love to all of John's family.
Cindy
Cindy Warren
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved