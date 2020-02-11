|
John Andrew Hajduk, Sr., 92, avid reader, classical music lover and generous volunteer passed away on February 2, 2020. John was born on October 27, 1927 and raised in Chicago. He was a butcher at Grayland Foods which he owned and operated. He lived his golden years in sunny Florida and loved traveling the world. He spent the last 2 years of his life in Woodstock near his loving family. John was predeceased by his loving wife of 68 years, Marion and brother (George). He leaves behind his adoring sons John (Sheila), Peter (Karen) and Paul (Emily). He was an exceptional grandfather to Valerie (Daniel), John (Darlene), Sean and Charlie. And proud great-grandfather to Joshua, Zachary, Maren and Jake. John will be remembered as a hard-working, faithful man with a big heart who always gave unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we find comfort that he is in heaven watching over us.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2020